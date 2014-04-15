FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan econmin: Domestic stocks falling on Ukraine, U.S. markets
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 15, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan econmin: Domestic stocks falling on Ukraine, U.S. markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese stocks have been falling in reaction to the crisis in Ukraine and a decline in U.S. financial markets, but that they should respond appropriately as the government fleshes out an economic growth strategy, Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei .N225 is the worst performer among major developed stock markets this year, down more than 13 percent after rallying 57 percent in 2013 on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to reboot the world's third-largest economy.

Amari also said the market was to some extent moving simply on its own expectations and disappointment regarding the possibility of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, and that the government’s basic fix for falling share prices was to strengthen Japan’s economic fundamentals.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.