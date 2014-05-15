FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Amari: economy to continue recovery on firm domestic demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 15, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Amari: economy to continue recovery on firm domestic demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that the economy is making steady progress towards beating deflation and that it will continue to recover in the current fiscal year led by firm domestic demand.

Private consumption is showing weakness after the April 1 sales tax hike but the move is within expectation, Amari said, adding that he hopes consumption will recover gradually ahead alongside an improvement in job conditions.

Amari was speaking to reporters after data showed the economy posted its fastest growth in 2-1/2 years as consumer spending jumped ahead of the sales tax increase to 8 percent from 5 percent in April.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.