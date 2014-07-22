FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: BOJ Kuroda said won't hesitate to adjust policy if needed
July 22, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Amari: BOJ Kuroda said won't hesitate to adjust policy if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told cabinet ministers he will not hesitate to adjust monetary policy if risk factors lead to a change in economic forecasts.

Kuroda also said the economy is only halfway towards meeting the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target and that the BOJ will continue with its quantitative easing, according to Amari.

Kuroda made the comments during a review of monetary policy at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, which is the government’s top advisory panel.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

