BOJ Deputy Governor Nakaso says Japan's recovery intact: Amari

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso told a top government advisory panel that Japan’s economy remains on the recovery path, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday.

Nakaso also told the panel that bad weather and a decline in real incomes was temporarily weighing on Japan’s consumer spending.

Amari spoke to reporters after a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, which was debating whether the economy is recovering from a sales tax hike in April.