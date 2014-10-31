Japan government ready to take steps to revive economy: Amari

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Economic Minister Akira Amari said on Friday the government is ready to take steps to support the economy, but said no decision has been made yet on whether to compile a fresh economic stimulus package.

Amari told a news conference that he will consult with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on whether to compile a stimulus package, after scrutinising economic data for July-September.

Japan’s daily Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday the government may compile a stimulus package sized at around 3-4 trillion yen ($27-37 billion) to subsidise low-income households and small firms hit by rising fuel costs and the pain from a sales tax hike in April.