Japan economics minister Amari: Excessive yen falls, rises both undesirable

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday excessive yen falls and yen rises were both undesirable for the economy.
“It’s desirable for exchange rates to move in a stable manner reflecting economic fundamentals,” Amari told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
He also said plans were under way to map out a stimulus package, funded by an extra budget for the current fiscal year, to revive the economy, saying that the government is already discussing what steps would be most effective.
Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida, writing by Leika Kihara, editing by Chris Gallagher