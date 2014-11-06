Japan economics minister Amari: Excessive yen falls, rises both undesirable

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday excessive yen falls and yen rises were both undesirable for the economy.

“It’s desirable for exchange rates to move in a stable manner reflecting economic fundamentals,” Amari told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He also said plans were under way to map out a stimulus package, funded by an extra budget for the current fiscal year, to revive the economy, saying that the government is already discussing what steps would be most effective.