Japan's Amari: making progress in beating deflation despite oil price fall
February 12, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Amari: making progress in beating deflation despite oil price fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday Japan is making steady progress beating deflation despite a recent collapse in oil prices.

Amari, speaking to reporters, also said it is necessary to pursue structural reforms to make sure the economy can withstand swings in energy prices.

When asked about fiscal policy, Amari said the government cannot rely only on spending cuts to meet its target of returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

