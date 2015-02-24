Japan's Amari: Japan-U.S. TPP talks are behind schedule

Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that talks between Japan and the United States on a trade deal are running behind schedule.

The two nations have been working on a two-way trade deal, which will play an important role in the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks.

Chief negotiators for the TPP deal will meet in Hawaii for talks in the second week of March, the U.S. trade office said on Friday, a move which could delay a final agreement on the pact.