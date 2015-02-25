Japan's Amari: primary budget surplus goal will be in fiscal discipline plan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020 will be included in the government’s fiscal discipline plan that it will compile in June.
Amari, speaking in parliament, said that a proposal on fiscal discipline by government advisers that did not mention the primary budget surplus target was not an indication that the government is trying to abandon this target.
Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill