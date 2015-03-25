FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan, NZ agree U.S. fast-track bill vital for TPP talks: Amari
March 25, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Japan, NZ agree U.S. fast-track bill vital for TPP talks: Amari

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari is seen between reporters as he attends a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in Tokyo July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and New Zealand share the view that a fast-track trade bill in the United States is extremely important for the conclusion of a 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, the Japanese economy minister said on Wednesday.

TPP negotiation members are closely watching the fate of the U.S. legislation, which would speed free trade deals through Congress. Delays in finalizing it are casting a cloud over the TPP trade pact that many thought was near completion.

“It is a common understanding with the New Zealand trade minister that the TPA is extremely important for the TPP agreement. This is also a shared view among member nations,” Akira Amari said, referring to the U.S. trade promotion authority (TPA) bill.

Amari was speaking to reporters after meeting with his New Zealand counterpart, trade minister Tim Groser. Groser said there were challenges ahead for the two nations’ trade talks but he was confident to reach a fair and reasonable solution.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

