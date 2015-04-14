Japan's Amari: no comment on forex levels

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he will not comment on foreign exchange levels, after a prominent adviser to the prime minister said it is appropriate for the yen to trade around 105 per dollar.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said it is important to avoid volatile currency moves and he would let markets decide whether moves are in line with economic fundamentals.

Koichi Hamada, an influential adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, told a TV program on Monday that the yen’s current level of around 120 per dollar is very weak.