Japan's Amari: Japan will make utmost effort to narrow gaps in trade talks with U.S.-Jiji
April 20, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: Japan will make utmost effort to narrow gaps in trade talks with U.S.-Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday he will make every effort to narrow the gap in two-way trade talks between the United States to protect national interests, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Amari, speaking to reporters before the second day of ministerial-level talks, said the negotiations will be extremely difficult, according to Jiji.

The trade talks between Japan and the United States play a key role for a broader 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
