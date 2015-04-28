FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: will release bold fiscal discipline to maintain market trust
April 28, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: will release bold fiscal discipline to maintain market trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the government will release a bold plan for fiscal discipline this summer to maintain market trust in Japan’s public finances.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said it is important to make sure the plan is easily implemented and contributes to trust in Japanese government bonds.

Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded Japan’s credit rating by one notch after the government failed to take steps in this fiscal year’s budget to offset a delay in a sales tax increase.

Fitch cut its rating on Japan to A, which is five notches below the top AAA rating. The outlook is stable.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

