Japan Economics Minister Amari: Recent yen moves reflect dollar's gain
#Business News
May 27, 2015 / 9:33 AM / 2 years ago

Japan Economics Minister Amari: Recent yen moves reflect dollar's gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that recent foreign-exchange movements reflected the dollar’s gain rather than the yen’s fall, but that excessive currency moves are undesirable.

The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year. [FRX/]

Amari said there was no need to overly react to the exit strategy in the United States although it has an impact on the forex market.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
