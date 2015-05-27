Japan Economics Minister Amari: Recent yen moves reflect dollar's gain

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that recent foreign-exchange movements reflected the dollar’s gain rather than the yen’s fall, but that excessive currency moves are undesirable.

The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year. [FRX/]

Amari said there was no need to overly react to the exit strategy in the United States although it has an impact on the forex market.