Japan's Amari: must be careful about declaring end to deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he is cautious about declaring an end to deflation because policymakers need to be sure the economy is strong enough to prevent a return to deflation.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said the Bank of Japan was managing its monetary policy to achieve its inflation target in a stable manner and that it was too early to talk about its exit strategy.

Amari also said capital expenditure is picking up, but there are still some concerns about consumer spending.