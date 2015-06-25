Japan's Amari: Hopes for TPP ministerial-level agreement in July

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday he hopes ministers can reach an agreement on a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal within July.

Amari, speaking to reporters, repeated Japan and the United States will resume two-way trade talks on the remaining issues once President Barack Obama signs the trade promotion authority bill, which is vital to securing the largest U.S. trade deal in decades.

The bill was passed by the Senate on Wednesday by a comfortable margin, advancing Obama’s efforts to strengthen U.S. economic ties around the Pacific Rim.