Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday the government is not pursuing a policy to intentionally weaken the yen.

Amari, speaking in parliament, said it is necessary to monitor any negative impact from rising import prices.