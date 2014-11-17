Japan Amari: economic stimulus likely, hard to compile large package

Akira Amari adjusts his translator's headphones during the Trans-Pacific Partnership meeting of trade representatives in Sydney, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to order an economic stimulus package after the economy unexpectedly slipped into recession.

Amari, speaking to reporters after a meeting of government advisers on the sales tax, said it would be difficult to compile a very large package because the government has to maintain fiscal discipline.

One policy option is measures to support consumer spending by low-income households, but it is up to Abe to decide these details.

Japan’s economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter, data showed earlier on Monday, setting the stage for Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election.