Japan's Amari says Greek crisis won't severely hurt global economy
June 30, 2015 / 12:44 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari says Greek crisis won't severely hurt global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the Greek debt crisis won’t inflict severe damage to the global economy as long as policymakers respond calmly to the situation.

“What we must avoid by all means is a contagion driven by a bias (towards negative market) sentiment,” Amari told a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

While Tokyo stock prices plunged on Monday, they are holding up Tuesday morning in a sign markets are gradually digesting the situation, he added.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
