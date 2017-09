Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Monday he expects China’s economy to stabilize because its government is taking steps to stimulate growth in response to a prolonged slowdown.

Amari, speaking at the upper house budget committee, said he also wants to monitor whether weakness in China’s economy spreads to other Southeast Asian countries.