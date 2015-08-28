FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: up to BOJ to decide its monetary policy
#Business News
August 28, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: up to BOJ to decide its monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday it is up to the Bank of Japan to decide its monetary policy.

Amari told a news conference that consumer inflation is moving reasonably excluding the factor of oil price falls.

He also said it is important to create an environment in which the pace of increase in wages will surpass that of prices.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.6 percent in the year to July.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko

