Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that a recent selloff in Chinese stocks does not reflect economic fundamentals and that China’s economic foundation is still stable.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said it is important for markets to move in a calm manner and that investors should not panic in reaction to market volatility.