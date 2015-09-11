Japan's Amari: strongly expect China to achieve stable growth

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday he strongly expects Chinese authorities to take steps to achieve stable and moderate economic growth.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said it is also important to strengthen Japan’s domestic demand to offset the risks posed by overseas economies.

Amari said a Japanese government initiative to increase domestic capital expenditure will look at how companies use their cash reserves.