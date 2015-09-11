FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: strongly expect China to achieve stable growth
September 11, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: strongly expect China to achieve stable growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday he strongly expects Chinese authorities to take steps to achieve stable and moderate economic growth.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said it is also important to strengthen Japan’s domestic demand to offset the risks posed by overseas economies.

Amari said a Japanese government initiative to increase domestic capital expenditure will look at how companies use their cash reserves.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
