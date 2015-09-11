Japan's Amari says Japan-U.S. auto trade talks 'very severe'

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday officials from Japan and the United States are having “very severe” auto trade talks but aim to narrow the gap between the two sides

“We are making utmost efforts to create a path toward a solution,” Amari told a news conference.

Negotiators from the two nations started bilateral talks over auto issues in Washington on Wednesday, while Japan also plans to hold talks with Canada and Mexico.

Amari also said the schedule for the next round of talks among ministers from a 12 nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact cannot be fixed unless there is the prospect for an agreement.