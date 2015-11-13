FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Amari: not considering extra budget for economic stimulus
November 13, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Amari: not considering extra budget for economic stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amar in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino -

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that he is not considering compiling an extra budget to stimulate growth even though there is a chance data next week could show the economy fell into a technical recession.

Amari, speaking to reporters, said the government will use an extra budget to fund policies related to the Trans Pacific Partnership trade pact and those intended to slow the decline in Japan’s population.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

