Japan's Amari: not considering extra budget for economic stimulus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that he is not considering compiling an extra budget to stimulate growth even though there is a chance data next week could show the economy fell into a technical recession.
Amari, speaking to reporters, said the government will use an extra budget to fund policies related to the Trans Pacific Partnership trade pact and those intended to slow the decline in Japan’s population.
