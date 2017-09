Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso as he attends the opening ceremony of the Thilawa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Thanlyin township outside Yangon in this file photo dated September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that financial markets, not the government, decide appropriate exchange-rate levels.

“We’ve been saying that one-sided, rapid currency moves are undesirable. As a result, the dollar is now moving around 108 yen,” Aso told parliament.