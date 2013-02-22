Japan Aso: Next BOJ head doesn't have to be from MOF

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso answers a question during a lower house plenary session at the parliament in Tokyo February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The next Bank of Japan governor does not have to be from the Ministry of Finance although the individual needs to have experience managing a large organization, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

“It’s inappropriate to choose someone who does not have experience managing a big organization,” Aso told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Aso declined to comment on specific foreign exchange levels but said it is important for currencies to move in a stable manner.