FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finance minister: wants Bank of Japan to have thorough dialogue with JGB market
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 21, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

Japan finance minister: wants Bank of Japan to have thorough dialogue with JGB market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso smiles as he adjusts his headphones during a seminar at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 46th annual board meeting in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he wants the Bank of Japan to have a thorough dialogue with markets in the wake of volatility in the government bond market.

“Governor Kuroda is communicating with the market in a thorough way and I expect the bank to continue to do this,” Aso said to reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy this week despite jitters over the recent volatility in bond markets, hoping it can prevent a renewed spike in yields by fine-tuning market operations.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.