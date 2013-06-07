FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso: watching FX moves, intervention not needed now
June 7, 2013 / 1:47 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Aso: watching FX moves, intervention not needed now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso attends the Asian Development Bank (ADB) 46th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he is watching currency moves but the foreign exchange market is not at a stage where he needs to consider intervention.

Aso, speaking at a news conference, also said currency moves overnight were rough.

The dollar last traded at 97.32 yen, up slightly from late New York, where it skidded over 2 percent in its biggest one-day decline since May 2010 to a seven-week low of 95.90 yen.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
