Japan's Aso: watching FX moves, intervention not needed now

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he is watching currency moves but the foreign exchange market is not at a stage where he needs to consider intervention.
Aso, speaking at a news conference, also said currency moves overnight were rough.
The dollar last traded at 97.32 yen, up slightly from late New York, where it skidded over 2 percent in its biggest one-day decline since May 2010 to a seven-week low of 95.90 yen.
