Japan's Aso: right for BOJ to stick with its expanded QE

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he thought the Bank of Japan made a correct decision in sticking with its expanded quantitative easing and said he doubted that market participants expect the central bank to ease policy further.
Aso, speaking to reporters, said a statement from a Group of Eight leaders’ summit shows that understanding of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s policies, dubbed “Abenomics,” is spreading to other countries.
