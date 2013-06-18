FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso: right for BOJ to stick with its expanded QE
#Business News
June 18, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Aso: right for BOJ to stick with its expanded QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso smiles as he adjusts his headphones during a seminar at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 46th annual board meeting in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he thought the Bank of Japan made a correct decision in sticking with its expanded quantitative easing and said he doubted that market participants expect the central bank to ease policy further.

Aso, speaking to reporters, said a statement from a Group of Eight leaders’ summit shows that understanding of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s policies, dubbed “Abenomics,” is spreading to other countries.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
