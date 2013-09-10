FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finance minister: economic data support sales tax hike
September 10, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Japan finance minister: economic data support sales tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a semi-annual parliament hearing on monetary policy at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan’s improving economic indicators show that there would be no problem in raising the sales tax as scheduled.

Aso, speaking to reporters at a news conference, said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered members of his cabinet to compile economic stimulus measures by the end of the month to ensure that growth remains on track and that Japan is making progress in escaping deflation.

The prime minister also told his cabinet that some stimulus would be needed to prevent growth from slowing if the government raises the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent next year as scheduled, Aso said.

Aso reiterated that Abe will decide on the sales tax in early October.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

