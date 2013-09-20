FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Aso: To meet PM Abe on corporate tax
September 20, 2013 / 2:17 AM / in 4 years

Japan's Aso: To meet PM Abe on corporate tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a semi-annual parliament hearing on monetary policy at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he will meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discuss lowering the corporate tax rate with Economics Minister Akira Amari.

The government is considering lowering corporate taxes as part of economic stimulus to offset the impact from a scheduled sales tax hike.

Aso reiterated his disapproval of corporate tax cuts on Friday, but Abe and Amari support the plan, which means the tax cuts are likely to happen.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann

