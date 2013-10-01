FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finmin: will aim to avoid new bond issue to fund stimulus
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 1, 2013 / 10:28 AM / in 4 years

Japan finmin: will aim to avoid new bond issue to fund stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he aims to avoid issuing fresh government debt to finance a 5 trillion yen ($50.96 billion) economic package designed to offset the blow from a planned sales tax hike next April.

Aso said he is hoping that the package, to be compiled in the first half of December, will be financed with resources such as extra tax revenue.

He also said the government should consider lowering the effective corporate tax rate in the medium to long term to maintain Japan’s international competitiveness and attract foreign investment.

($1 = 98.1250 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.