FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Aso: GDP shows moderate recovery, will watch external demand
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 18, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Aso: GDP shows moderate recovery, will watch external demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso sit at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the fourth quarter economic growth data confirmed a moderate recovery in the economy.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said he will closely watch external demand, which put a drag on the economic growth, but added that he is not worried about it.

Data showed on Monday that the Japanese economy grew a weaker-than-expected 0.3 percent in the final three months of 2013, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.