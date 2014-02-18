Japan's Aso: GDP shows moderate recovery, will watch external demand

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) and Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso sit at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the fourth quarter economic growth data confirmed a moderate recovery in the economy.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, said he will closely watch external demand, which put a drag on the economic growth, but added that he is not worried about it.

Data showed on Monday that the Japanese economy grew a weaker-than-expected 0.3 percent in the final three months of 2013, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion.