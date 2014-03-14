Japan finance minister: Domestic demand-led recovery intact in FY2014/15

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the economy will continue its recovery, led by firm domestic demand in the next fiscal year, although the government will pay close attention to any decline in demand after a sales tax hike in April.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso welcomed big Japanese firms’ decision this week to offer the most generous pay raises in years, saying that the move will support a favorable economic cycle in the next fiscal year from April.