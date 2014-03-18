Japan's Aso: BOJ's Kuroda should be praised for quantitative easing

Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda should be praised for his quantitative easing policy and his efforts to end deflation.

Aso, speaking after a cabinet meeting, also said Japan was making steady progress in escaping deflation.

It has been almost one year since Kuroda stunned financial markets with a radical overhaul of monetary policy to meet a 2 percent inflation target and end 15 years of mild deflation.