Japan Aso: to implement Fiscal Year 2014-15 budget quickly to ease sales tax impact

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a semi-annual parliament hearing on monetary policy at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he has asked government ministries to quickly implement an annual budget for the next fiscal year from April 1 to cope with any downside risks stemming from a planned sales tax hike.

The government will aim to implement 40 percent of budget spending centering on public works by the end of June and 60 percent by the end of September, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The national sales tax hike will be raised to 8 percent from the current 5 percent on April 1, which some analysts worry could dent economic activity albeit temporarily.