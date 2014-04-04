Japan Aso: BOJ's aggressive stimulus should be appreciated

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso smiles as he adjusts his headphones during a seminar at the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) 46th annual board meeting in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary easing, announced exactly a year ago, should be appreciated as it helped boost consumer inflation and drive economic growth.

Aso made the remark when asked about how he would evaluate the central bank’s aggressive monetary stimulus unleashed under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy and maintain an upbeat view of the economy at its policy meeting next week, unfazed by corporate-sector concerns a sales tax hike may dent growth and delay a sustainable exit from deflation.