Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a semi-annual parliament hearing on monetary policy at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that he explained to his Group of 20 counterparts in Washington that Japan’s economy is in good shape due to improving wages and business sentiment.

Aso, speaking after a cabinet meeting, also said he explained at a recent G20 summit that Japan has managed to balance growth with fiscal discipline.