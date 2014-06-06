Japan's Aso: unsure if ECB steps will work

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for the start of the G20 ministerial meetings, during the IMF/World Bank's 2014 Spring Meetings in Washington April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he is unsure if the European Central Bank’s monetary easing to avoid deflation will have the desired effect.

The ECB cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

For the first time, the ECB will charge banks for parking funds at the central bank overnight in an attempt to force them to lend to small- and medium-sized businesses.