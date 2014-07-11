FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Finmin Aso: Japan long-term rates are abnormally low
July 11, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Finmin Aso: Japan long-term rates are abnormally low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a semi-annual parliament hearing on monetary policy at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that Japan’s long-term interest rates are abnormally low, after the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 0.54 percent, a 15-month low, reflecting global low interest rates.

He contrasted the slide in Japan’s long-term rates with strength in the stock market in recent months, but did not comment on what he thought the reasons were for the fall in bond yields.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso also said the government is putting top priority on halving Japan’s primary budget deficit when compiling an annual budget for the next fiscal year starting in April 2015.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
