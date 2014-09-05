FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finmin: shares BOJ's concern about risk of forgoing sales tax hike
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan finmin: shares BOJ's concern about risk of forgoing sales tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he shared the central bank chief’s concern about the risks of forgoing a planned sales tax hike next year given the country’s dire public finances.

Aso was referring to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s remark the previous day that the government and central bank would not be able to respond to such risks in the event that Japan’s debt management loses market confidence.

Asked about the dollar’s surge above 105 yen, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that rapid swings in currencies are not desirable.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
