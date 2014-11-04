Japan's Aso: BOJ easing aimed at beating deflation; watching weak-yen impact

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the Bank of Japan’s monetary stimulus was aimed at beating deflation, resulting in a weaker yen as a “byproduct”, and that he will watch the impact of higher import costs on Japanese firms.

“Generally speaking, the weakening of the yen will have positive effects on exporters, but importers will face higher import costs, so we need to pay heed to this point,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The dollar traded at 113.85 yen, not far from a seven-year high of 114.21 set overnight and nearing the December 2007 peak of 114.66 yen, spurred by the BOJ’s surprise decision last week to boost its already massive bond-buying stimulus.