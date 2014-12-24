FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Aso says wage hikes key to 'Abenomics' success
December 24, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Aso says wage hikes key to 'Abenomics' success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a news conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance ministers meeting in Beijing October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday urged companies to boost wages to help underpin private consumption, stressing that such private-sector efforts are key to the success of premier Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” stimulus policies.

He also reiterated the need to push through fiscal reforms to prevent losing market trust in Japan’s finances, after having delayed a second sales tax hike next year.

“The third-arrow of Abenomics won’t succeed unless companies show their willingness to cooperate” and raise wages, Aso told a news conference.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
