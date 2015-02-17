FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finance minister Aso: GDP data showed economy in moderate recovery
#Business News
February 17, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Japan finance minister Aso: GDP data showed economy in moderate recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan’s gross domestic product data for October-December showed the economy was recovering moderately.

Aso made the remark in a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

Japan’s economy emerged from recession in the final quarter of last year but growth was weaker than expected, data showed on Monday, a sign last year’s consumption sales tax hike and the rising cost of living continued to weigh on household spending.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
