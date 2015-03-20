FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan finance minister says highly appreciates Bank of Japan governor's efforts on deflation
March 20, 2015

Japan finance minister says highly appreciates Bank of Japan governor's efforts on deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taro Aso attends a news conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance ministers meeting in Beijing October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he has a high regard for the central bank governor’s unwavering efforts to fight deflation.

The minister added he expects Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to continue to pursue his aim of achieving a 2 percent inflation target.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting the government will compile a provisional budget to cover the minimum spending requirement for 11 days from April 1, due to a likely delay in passage of the annual budget bill for the coming fiscal year.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
