FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finmin Aso: will tell G20 Japan economy turning for the better
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 14, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Finmin Aso: will tell G20 Japan economy turning for the better

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a news conference in Beijing October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he will tell G20 finance leaders that Japan’s economy is turning for the better as the group is likely to discuss the uneven nature of global growth at this week’s gathering on the sidelines of IMF meetings in Washington.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso said there is a gap between solid growth seen in the U.S. and Britain, and a slowing China and struggling Europe.

On the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Aso said he will repeat Japan’s cautious stance against it if he is asked about the issue.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.