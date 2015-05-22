Japan's Aso: to tell G7 Japan is committed to fiscal consolidation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he would tell Group of Seven finance chiefs next week that Japan aims to balance its primary budget by fiscal 2020.

Aso said it is important to convey Japan’s commitment to fiscal consolidation at the G7 gathering in Dresden, Germany, to maintain market trust in the country’s debt management.

The G7 finance chiefs are likely to discuss issues such as Ukraine, Greece and Islamic State at the meeting, he added.