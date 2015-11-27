FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM orders compilation of extra budget: Japan's Aso
#Business News
November 27, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

PM orders compilation of extra budget: Japan's Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a meeting during the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Paco Chuquiure

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he was instructed by the prime minister to compile an extra budget for the current fiscal year, focusing on steps to cope with the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal and disaster restoration.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would not oppose early cuts in the corporate tax rate to below 30 percent, but insisted on the need to secure revenue sources to realize such a tax reduction.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

