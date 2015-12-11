Japan finance minister says extra stimulus spending to be about $28.7 billion

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government’s extra spending to stimulate the economy would total about 3.5 trillion yen ($28.69 billion) for the current fiscal year that ends in March.

The extra stimulus would include spending worth about 1.2 trillion yen aimed at supporting low-income earners to prop up private consumption, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The government is expected to compile the extra budget later this month.