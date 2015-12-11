FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finance minister says extra stimulus spending to be about $28.7 billion
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 11, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

Japan finance minister says extra stimulus spending to be about $28.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who retained his post after a cabinet shuffle, arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday the government’s extra spending to stimulate the economy would total about 3.5 trillion yen ($28.69 billion) for the current fiscal year that ends in March.

The extra stimulus would include spending worth about 1.2 trillion yen aimed at supporting low-income earners to prop up private consumption, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The government is expected to compile the extra budget later this month.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.